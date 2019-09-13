Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in jail in admissions scandal

Flood advisory is in effect for parts of SE Wisconsin until 9 p.m. Friday

BOSTON — Actress Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for her role in the sweeping college admissions scandal .

The “Desperate Housewives” star was sentenced in Boston’s federal court Friday after pleading guilty in May to a single count of conspiracy and fraud.

She was also given a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year of supervised release.

She has admitted to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter’s SAT exam answers in 2017.

Prosecutors had recommended a month in prison and a $20,000 fine. Huffman’s lawyers said she should get a year of probation, 250 hours of community service and a $20,000 fine.

Huffman said before sentencing that “I am deeply ashamed of what I have done. I have inflicted more damage than I could ever imagine.”

She’s the first parent to be sentenced among 34 charged in the scheme.

