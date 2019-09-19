Public weighs in on $9M baseball park proposed for Village of Summit

SUMMIT — There was a packed house for a public hearing in the Village of Summit on Thursday evening, Sept. 19. This, as a developer hopes to build a baseball park on some Waukesha County farmland.

The developer, Diamond Club Entertainment, LLC, wants to build a 3,000-seat baseball stadium, sports fields, a training facility and the parking to support it. But before any shovels can break ground, the land would need to be rezoned to allow it.

“We’re talking about investing a considerable amount of money, and without a doubt, looking to do this. We’re all in,” said Tim Neubert of Diamond Club Entertainment.

The group pitching the idea to the Summit Plan Commission needs the land to be changed from agriculture to business use in the business park district.

“We’re very passionate about what we’re hoping to propose and it’s for a number of different reasons,” Neubert said.

There was a standing room only crowd at the village hall Thursday.

“I think this project creates a unique opportunity to create a sense of opportunity,” said Justin Phillips, who is in favor of the project. I hope you do consider the positive impacts of this.”

Proponents say if build, the Lake Country Baseball Project will provide a variety of family fun, job opportunities, and increased tax revenue.

The $9 million plan would host a collegiate summer wood bat league. The surrounding stadium would be capable of holding 3,000 people as well as local sporting events, concerts and festivals.

“We reiterate, we’re not here to run concerts. We’re here to have it as an option,” Neubert said.

That is where the rub lies for those against the plan.

“Everyone realizes that change will occur. But not all change is beneficial,” said David Kaiser, who opposes the project. “No one moves close to a baseball stadium.”

Opponents say the project goes against the village master plan. They were also concerns about traffic, lighting, and watershed.

“We don’t need a big complex to split us apart into different factions and into different groups,” said Sandra Murray, who opposes the project.

No action was taken on any of the agenda items Thursday evening. Another public hearing will be scheduled for this matter sometime next month.