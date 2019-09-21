Flash flood watch for southern half of FOX6 viewing area until 1 a.m. Monday

Youth leaders at UN demand bold climate change action

Posted 11:43 am, September 21, 2019, by

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 13: Teenage Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg delivers brief remarks surrounded by other student environmental advocates during a strike to demand action be taken on climate change outside the White House on September 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. The strike is part of Thunberg's six day visit to Washington ahead of the Global Climate Strike scheduled for September 20. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

UNITED NATIONS — Fresh off a climate strike that took hundreds of thousands of young people out of classrooms and into the streets globally, youth leaders have gathered at the United Nations to demand radical moves to fight climate change.

Swedish 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg started the climate strike movement with her lone protest in front of her country’s parliament and told U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that youth are united and unstoppable.

After listening to Thunberg and other youth climate activists on Saturday, Guterres credited young people with changing from him a pessimist to an optimist in the fight against global warming.

Fiji activist Kamal Karishma Kumar says that the world’s youth will hold leaders accountable.

She says if leaders don’t act on climate change, young people will vote them out of office.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.