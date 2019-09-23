Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

Motown mogul Berry Gordy announces retirement at 89

Posted 1:12 pm, September 23, 2019, by

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Berry Gordy attends the Jackie Wilson Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on September 04, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

DETROIT — The Motown mogul who launched the careers of numerous stars like Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross and Michael Jackson has announced his retirement.

The Detroit Free Press reports Berry Gordy said he had “come full circle” at a 60th anniversary event for Motown Records on Sunday.

The 89-year-old Detroit native built Motown Records into a hit-making music, film and television empire that shattered racial barriers and introduced the world at large to the sounds of R&B, soul, and funk. Gordy sold the record label in 1988, but remained active, developing a musical and staying involved with the Motown Museum’s $50 million expansion campaign.

Speaking about retirement, Gordy said he has “dreamed about it, talked about it, threatened it” for years.

Director Lee Daniels also presented Gordy with the Motown Legacy honor.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.