President Trump tells UN leaders to put own people 1st

UNITED NATIONS — President Donald Trump has told other world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly that wise leaders put the future of their own people and country first.

President Trump said on Tuesday the future does not belong to globalists but to those who protect their citizens and respect their neighbors.

President Trump is attending three days of meetings and speeches at the United Nations. He is touting the low unemployment rate in the United States and says that in everything the United States does “we are focused on empowering the dreams and aspirations of our citizens.”

President Trump is using his speech to prioritize individual nations’ self-determination over alliances and globalization.