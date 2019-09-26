MILWAUKEE -- The clock is ticking if you plan to host a Packers party tonight. Phil Kelley, store director at Meijer, joins FOX6 WakeUp with some game day ideas.
Hosting a Packers party? Check out these game day ideas
-
‘Influenza hits you quick:’ Health officials encourage Wisconsin residents to get flu shots early this season
-
Meijer, ALDI join growing list of retailers asking customers to not openly carry guns in stores
-
Meijer offering 15 percent off back-to-school supplies for teachers
-
Wisconsin State Fair kicks off Thursday, runs through Aug. 11
-
Packers hope defensive dominance continues, offense comes to life vs. Vikings in home opener
-
-
Aaron Rodgers expected to play in Packers’ 3rd preseason game in Canada
-
‘Taking it day by day:’ Aaron Rodgers did not practice Sunday after back tightness kept him out of game
-
‘2-0 in the division:’ Packers ride Aaron Rodgers’ hot start to 21-16 win over Vikings
-
Packers Experience: Celebrate the return of football July 25-27
-
Plan ahead — game-day traffic along I-94 could get congested
-
-
Jordy Nelson, Brian Urlacher bring Packers-Bears rivalry to USAA Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp
-
Green Bay Packers fall 26-13 to Baltimore Ravens in preseason matchup
-
Wisconsin’s pro sports teams join forces with Stars and Stripes Honor Flight: ‘Special for all of us’