Scientist Mary Yong Cong holds one of the Giant African Snails she keeps in her lab in Miami, Florida on July 17, 2015. Florida plant detectives are hot on the trail of a slippery foe, an invasive African land snail that is wily, potentially infectious, and can grow as big as a tennis shoe. In the four years since Giant African Snails were discovered in Miami, they have slowly but surely spread to new territory in the southern suburbs and even northward into the neighboring county of Broward. AFP PHOTO/KERRY SHERIDAN
Cuba battles plague of giant snails
HAVANA — Silently and without pause, the giant African snail has been invading Cuba.
The snails with brilliantly striped shells and bodies up to 8 inches long have become public enemy No. 1 for epidemiologists in Cuba. And citizens have grown to fear their ability to transmit diseases and harm crops.
Some families are keeping children indoors to play due to the danger of infection from the snails, which can transmit a potentially severe brain infection called meningoencephalitis and an abdominal disease known as angiostrongiliasis.
Mary Yong Cong, a Florida Dept. of Agriculture scientist, holds a Giant African Snail in her Miami lab on July 17, 2015. The invasive species was discovered in Florida in 2011, and has cost officials $10.8 million so far. Florida plant detectives are hot on the trail of a slippery foe, an invasive African land snail that is wily, potentially infectious, and can grow as big as a tennis shoe. In the four years since Giant African Snails were discovered in Miami, they have slowly but surely spread to new territory in the southern suburbs and even northward into the neighboring county of Broward. AFP PHOTO/KERRY SHERIDAN
They were first detected in Cuba in 2014 and now be found throughout Havana and in almost every one of the island’s provinces. It’s not known how the snail arrived in the nation.