For kids only! Nike set to release new Giannis Antetokounmpo signature shoe

MILWAUKEE — Nike is set to release on Tuesday, Oct. 1 a new Giannis Antetokounmpo signature shoe — in kids-only sizes.

The Nike Zoom Freak 1 will be available at DICK’S Sporting Goods on Tuesday — and is expected to cost $99.99.

The Zoom Freak 1 is Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first-ever signature shoe. The unique colorway features a gray mesh upper with a speckled midsole and black/translucent outsole. The sneaker is highlighted with a graffiti-style print on the tongues, the signature backward Swoosh, as well as the embroidered gold “Freak” on the heel tab.