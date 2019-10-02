LIVE: Sentencing phase of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger’s trial

Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin from storm on Oct. 1-2

Posted 10:30 am, October 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:03AM, October 2, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service is offering these rainfall totals for communities throughout southeast Wisconsin from our storm from Tuesday, Oct. 1 through Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:

  • Lomira, 6.08
  • Port Washington, 5.43
  • Cedarburg, 4.23
  • Sheboygan, 4.1
  • Juneau, 4.06
  • Allenton, 4
  • West Bend, 4
  • Random Lake, 4
  • Brownsville, 4
  • Howards Grove, 3.77
  • Kiel, 3.69
  • Oakfield, 3.6
  • Muskego, 3.45
  • Jackson, 3.4
  • Waterloo, 3.04
  • Waupun, 3
  • Beaver Dam, 3
  • New Holstein, 2.95
  • Greendale, 2.92
  • Adell, 2.8
  • Oak Creek, 2.78
  • Plymouth, 2.76
  • West Allis, 2.45
  • Watertown, 2.41
  • Lake Geneva, 2.3
  • Theresa, 2.25
  • Brown Deer, 2.24
  • Wales, 2.23
  • Delafield, 2.2
  • St. Francis, 2.18
  • Greenfield, 2.17
  • Fond du Lac, 2.16
  • Potter Lake, 2.08
  • North Prairie, 2.06
  • Eagle, 2.01
  • Chilton, 2
  • Pell Lake, 1.96
  • Genoa City,. 1.78
  • Waukesha, 1.72
  • Glendale, 1.69
  • Brookfield, 1.58
  • Fox Lake, 1.27
