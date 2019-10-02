Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin from storm on Oct. 1-2
MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service is offering these rainfall totals for communities throughout southeast Wisconsin from our storm from Tuesday, Oct. 1 through Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:
- Lomira, 6.08
- Port Washington, 5.43
- Cedarburg, 4.23
- Sheboygan, 4.1
- Juneau, 4.06
- Allenton, 4
- West Bend, 4
- Random Lake, 4
- Brownsville, 4
- Howards Grove, 3.77
- Kiel, 3.69
- Oakfield, 3.6
- Muskego, 3.45
- Jackson, 3.4
- Waterloo, 3.04
- Waupun, 3
- Beaver Dam, 3
- New Holstein, 2.95
- Greendale, 2.92
- Adell, 2.8
- Oak Creek, 2.78
- Plymouth, 2.76
- West Allis, 2.45
- Watertown, 2.41
- Lake Geneva, 2.3
- Theresa, 2.25
- Brown Deer, 2.24
- Wales, 2.23
- Delafield, 2.2
- St. Francis, 2.18
- Greenfield, 2.17
- Fond du Lac, 2.16
- Potter Lake, 2.08
- North Prairie, 2.06
- Eagle, 2.01
- Chilton, 2
- Pell Lake, 1.96
- Genoa City,. 1.78
- Waukesha, 1.72
- Glendale, 1.69
- Brookfield, 1.58
- Fox Lake, 1.27