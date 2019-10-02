× Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin from storm on Oct. 1-2

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service is offering these rainfall totals for communities throughout southeast Wisconsin from our storm from Tuesday, Oct. 1 through Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:

Lomira, 6.08

Port Washington, 5.43

Cedarburg, 4.23

Sheboygan, 4.1

Juneau, 4.06

Allenton, 4

West Bend, 4

Random Lake, 4

Brownsville, 4

Howards Grove, 3.77

Kiel, 3.69

Oakfield, 3.6

Muskego, 3.45

Jackson, 3.4

Waterloo, 3.04

Waupun, 3

Beaver Dam, 3

New Holstein, 2.95

Greendale, 2.92

Adell, 2.8

Oak Creek, 2.78

Plymouth, 2.76

West Allis, 2.45

Watertown, 2.41

Lake Geneva, 2.3

Theresa, 2.25

Brown Deer, 2.24

Wales, 2.23

Delafield, 2.2

St. Francis, 2.18

Greenfield, 2.17

Fond du Lac, 2.16

Potter Lake, 2.08

North Prairie, 2.06

Eagle, 2.01

Chilton, 2

Pell Lake, 1.96

Genoa City,. 1.78

Waukesha, 1.72

Glendale, 1.69

Brookfield, 1.58

Fox Lake, 1.27