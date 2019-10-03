A dating decoy: The role dogs are playing in online dating

Posted 10:16 am, October 3, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- The latest tactic people are using to attract a lover -- dogfishing! And it's all based on a lie! Professional matchmaker Camille Kostin with It's Just Lunch Milwaukee joins Real Milwaukee to explain.

• Daters are borrowing a friend or family member's dog to take a photo to use on their dating profile. The Washington Post recently coined this as 'Dogfishing.'
• The cute dog they`re posing with is being used as bait to attract a significant other.
• Intentionally, or unintentionally, it deceives those interested in thinking the dater is a dog owner.

Why are daters using dogfishing as a tactic?
• A study revealed that 35% of women are more attracted to someone when they`re a pet owner. That`s true for about 25% of men, too.
• Whether consciously or subconsciously, being a dog owner sends signals to potential dates:
• Being a dog owner implies that you have nurturing qualities. Dogs teach us about empathy, responsibility, and add love to our lives.
• If you treat a dog right, you`ll probably treat your significant other right.
• Added bonus, when you`re seeking a significant other, a dog provides a starting point for the conversation--it`s an interest you`re both into.

Is there a way to catch a fake profile picture?
• You`re hopeful people are being honest in their profiles, but you can really do anything you want to online.
• My best advice would be to ask questions early on when you`re getting to know each other. You should learn pretty quickly if the person doesn`t have a dog or isn`t being authentic.
• Eventually, lies catch up with you.
• Always go with your gut. If your gut instinct is telling you something is off, follow it.

Should you include a dog in your dating profile picture?
• Not a dog or an animal you don`t own. You don`t want to start that relationship off on a lie.
• Your first photo should be your best photo -- it is your first impression after all.
• Have an authentic picture of yourself! Include a picture of you doing something you love like running, or maybe at your favorite spot or on a vacation.

What is your best tip for attracting a potential suitor?
• Be authentic. Be yourself.
• And remember, give chemistry a chance! No one person will likely check off every box on your 'must-have' list.
• It may take a couple of dates before you realize the person and the relationship may have potential.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.