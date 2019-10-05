‘A call to action:’ Song called ‘Break the Cycle’ aims to combat domestic violence in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — First, he helped make songs about combatting bullying. Now, a local activist is working on a special project aimed at preventing another major issue plaguing our community.

Local creatives are working on a special project for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. More than just a beat and a melody, the song is about a serious issue that, tragically, too many people are dealing with.

“It hits home to a lot of people,” said Tracey Dent, executive producer of the song.

“The abuse started out as small things like damaging my stuff,” said Jihan Todorovich. “It then became physical. Then it became verbal.”

Jihan Todorovich, a domestic violence survivor, gets emotional hearing the lyrics.

“It most definitely brought me back memories. It’s most definitely saying ‘Break the cycle.’ You have to eventually know what’s best for yourself,” said Todorovich.

Just as she found the strength to leave, she is supporting the message in the song.

“It means a lot to me to bring awareness to the situation,” said Serita Campbell, a singer, writer and singer who helped put the finishing touches on “Break the Cycle.” Pulling from parts of her own childhood, she’s painting a picture of a perfect relationship that progressively got worse.

“I’m hoping people would listen to the song, look at the video and identify with the problem,” said Campbell.

Executive producer Tracey Dent says they’re collaborating with the Sojourner Family Peace Center on this project.

“They are going to be part of the video when we start shooting, and we will do a call to action,” says Dent. “What we want them to do is encourage people — men and women — to reach out for help.”

The therapeutic and eye-opening music has words intended to make a change.

When completed, the song will be released on several platforms. The video will debut in a few weeks at the Sojourner Family Peace Center. You can listen to the song HERE.