‘For some reason, I survived:’ A year later, man who lost limbs after dog lick walking again with prosthetics

WEST BEND — Greg Manteufel of West Bend lost all of his limbs after contracting an infection after he was licked by a dog. More than a year later, he reflected on his survival and continued recovery.

“For some reason, I survived,” said Greg Manteufel.

“We just take it day by day and take it as best as we can,” said Dawn Manteufel.

Each day that goes by is one Greg Manteufel is grateful for. In June 2018, he thought he was coming down with the flu. Blood tests revealed something far more serious.

“They said when I got to the hospital, my blood platelet count was so low I only had three hours to live,” said Greg Manteufel.

An infection caused by capnocytophaga, bacteria commonly found in the saliva of cats and dogs, was taking over, forcing doctors to amputate all of his limbs.

“These are kind of tricky to get on,” said Greg Manteufel.

More than a year and 27 surgeries later, FOX6 News found the man who vowed to walk again seeing that promise through.

“He’ll tell me, ‘We have to keep moving forward,'” said Dawn Manteufel.

Dawn Manteufel said her husband’s positive outlook keeps them strong.

Greg Manteufel was even taking part in a Harvard Medical School study about his case.

“He’s determined,” said Dawn Manteufel.

With each day, Greg Manteufel looks forward to the next step, which includes more advanced prosthetic arms and legs.

“I’ll have a knee and ankle joint and be able to put shoes on again,” said Greg Manteufel.

As he continues to make the most of an unexpected journey, with his dog, Ellie, by his side, Greg Manteufel said each day is a blessing.

“A lot of people don’t even make it,” said Greg Manteufel. “I happened to make it. Now, I’m trying to make the best of the situation.”

A GoFundMe.com account set up for Greg Manteufel has raised more than $145,000.