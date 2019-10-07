Marcel Vanlandingham pleads not guilty to charges after shooting near Milwaukee County Courthouse

MILWAUKEE — Marcel Vanlandingham pleaded not guilty on Monday, Oct. 7 to charges associated with the shooting of a man near 9th and Wells on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Vanlandingham faces one count of first-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon.

A courtroom argument on that Tuesday spilled outside of the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Prosecutors say it turned violent when Vanlandingham pulled out a gun — and shot another man in the leg and hand.

The victim of the shooting told police he was at the courthouse for a child support hearing when the confrontation happened between himself and two other people — one of them Vanlandingham. The criminal complaint says the argument moved outside — when Vanlandingham said he would “take care of this” — and threatened to shoot the victim. Police say Vanlandingham then walked to his car, pulled out a gun, shot the victim twice and drove away.

Vanlandingham is due back in court on Oct. 29.