Milwaukee Bucks unveil new Nike Statement Edition ‘Fear the Deer’ uniforms

October 9, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WI - SEPTEMBER 28: These images are of the 2019-2020 Milwaukee Bucks uniforms, photographed at the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center, on September 28, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks unveiled on Wednesday, Oct. 9 new Nike Statement Edition Fear the Deer uniforms for the 2019-20 season.

A news release from the Bucks say the new Nike Statement Edition uniform will make its debut for the team’s season opener when they take on the Houston Rockets on Thursday, Oct. 24. It will be worn a total of 16 times throughout the season.

The new Fear the Deer uniforms feature the Bucks logo front and center. The Cream City rainbow, representing the diverse colors of Milwaukee and surrounding areas, has been extended from the sides across the entire front of the uniform to showcase the synergy that exists between the team and city. The Cream City rainbow also appears on the shorts in a pattern that creates a subtle “M” representing Milwaukee when viewing the shorts from the side. Cream City cream numbers are also used on Bucks jerseys for the first time.

The Bucks Statement Edition Collection, featuring the new Nike Statement Edition Fear the Deer jersey, will be available on Sunday, Oct. 20. Visit bucks.com/statement for more information.

