Hunter Biden to step down from Chinese board

Posted 8:28 am, October 13, 2019, by

WASHINGTON - JANUARY 30: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Barack Obama (L) greets Vice President Joe Biden (C) and his son Hunter Biden as they attend the game between the Duke Blue Devils and Georgetown Hoyas on January 30, 2010 at the Verizon Center in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alexis C. Glenn-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Hunter Biden is stepping down from the board of directors of a Chinese-backed private equity firm.

That’s according to a statement from Biden’s attorney, George Mesires.

Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China and Ukraine have become an issue in the 2020 presidential race with President Donald Trump and his allies pressing unproven corruption allegations again Hunter Biden and his father, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

In a statement posted on Medium and first reported by Bloomberg News, Mesires says Hunter Biden intends to resign from the board of BHR Equity Investment Fund Management Co. by Oct. 31.

The attorney says Hunter Biden pledges to avoid conflicts of interest should his father be elected president.

Hunter Biden will also continue to keep his father out of his business affairs.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.