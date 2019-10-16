New Orleans man, 62, free after 42 years and plea agreement

ANGOLA, La. — A 62-year-old man is free for the first time in 42 years after always maintaining that he was innocent of the killing for which he’d been given a life sentence.

Elvis Brooks walked past the Louisiana State Penitentiary’s guard tower and razor wire Wednesday to greet the younger brother who is providing an apartment and a job for him.

Aaron Brooks put his arm around the shoulders of his older brother, who smiled broadly as the two walked over to a group from Innocence Project New Orleans. The organization has represented Elvis Brooks since 2002.

On Tuesday, he accepted a plea agreement offered by prosecutors: if he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and armed robbery, he’d get a sentence that would let him leave prison.

