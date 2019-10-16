New Orleans man, 62, free after 42 years and plea agreement

ANGOLA, La. — A 62-year-old man is free for the first time in 42 years after always maintaining that he was innocent of the killing for which he’d been given a life sentence.
Elvis Brooks walked past the Louisiana State Penitentiary’s guard tower and razor wire Wednesday to greet the younger brother who is providing an apartment and a job for him.
Elvis Brooks is free! Today, our client Elvis Brooks left Angola after 42 years, 2 months and 27 days in prison for a crime he did not commit. Mr. Brooks made the difficult decision to take a plea deal in order to get out of prison and be reunited with his family immediately. For more on his case and to help Mr. Brooks, who is not eligible for compensation, please check out his Amazon wish list and freedom fundraiser here: https://ip-no.org/help-welcome-elvis-brooks-home/. Mr. Brooks is happy to be free, and thankful for your support!
Aaron Brooks put his arm around the shoulders of his older brother, who smiled broadly as the two walked over to a group from Innocence Project New Orleans. The organization has represented Elvis Brooks since 2002.
On Tuesday, he accepted a plea agreement offered by prosecutors: if he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and armed robbery, he’d get a sentence that would let him leave prison.