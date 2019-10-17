× China Lights Lantern Festival at Boerner Botanical Gardens extended through Oct. 27

MILWAUKEE — China Lights: Treasures of China has been extended one week, through Oct. 27, at Boerner Botanical Gardens.

According to a news release, China Lights features the magical glow of 40 larger-than-life sculptural lantern displays that illuminate nine acres of Milwaukee’s Boerner Botanical Gardens. The event also offers professional entertainment, a bustling marketplace, and a wide variety of food and beverage selections.

Ticket sales will continue at parks locations and online at chinalights.org.

China Lights will be open Tuesdays through Sundays, from 5:30–10 p.m., until it officially closes Sunday, Oct. 27, at 10 p.m. The event is closed on Mondays.

For more information, call 888-733-1888 or visit chinalights.org.