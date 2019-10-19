‘Learning new things:’ My City, My Biz Expo helps local entrepreneurs connect and collaborate

MILWAUKEE — Several Milwaukee entrepreneurs gathered under one roof Saturday, Oct. 19 to collaborate and network. Students graduating from an intensive business training were among them. One student said the program helped fulfill her dreams.

“I’ve had a passion for selling my own things since I was about 8,” said Nakia Triplett.

At 16 years old, the young entrepreneur started her business called “Prima.” It’s an organic skincare line.

“I feel awesome because I have my own business at a very young age,” said Triplett.

Triplett was one of several students showcasing their businesses at the 10th annual “My City, My Biz” event. The students graduated from a six-week intensive business training spearheaded by Future Entrepreneurs Moving Ahead (FEMA). The organization grooms young people for business at a young age.

“I’m learning new things, taking from people other mistakes so I won’t make mistakes,” said Triplett.

The students took notes from other entrepreneurs at the event, which helps emerging business owners connect with the community and resources. Around 100 entrepreneurs showed off what their businesses offer while pitching their company.

“A bunch of connecting that’s going on, and a lot of great energy,” said Shontina Gladney, SSGN Group president.

The best advice received? Never give up.

“Always keep trying,” said Triplett. “No matter how many nos you get, there’s always going to be a yes somewhere.”

To learn more about the program, CLICK HERE.