‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ claims No. 1 over ‘Joker’

October 20, 2019

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 28: Actress Angelina Jolie attends the World Premiere of Disney's "Maleficent" at the El Capitan Theatre on May 28, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — The Walt Disney Co.’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” has knocked “Joker” out of the No. 1 spot at the box office, but just barely.

Studios on Sunday estimate that the film starring Angelina Jolie grossed $36 million in North America and $117 million internationally in its first weekend in theaters. The first film had a much stronger domestic showing, opening to nearly $70 million domestically in 2014.

Warner Bros.’ “Joker” landed in second place in its third weekend with $29.2 million. The villain origin story has grossed over $247 million domestically.

Third place went to another sequel, Columbia Pictures’ “Zombieland: Double Tap” with $26.7 million. The R-rated comedy comes 10 years after the original.

And in limited release, Taika Waititi’s Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit” opened in five theaters with a strong $350,000.

