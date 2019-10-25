Giannis Antetokounmpo debuts new shoe colorway following Bucks season opener win

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo fans and shoe fans, listen up! The Greek Freak has debuted a new colorway of his signature shoe in the season-opening win against the Houston Rockets Thursday night.

The Nike Zoom Freak 1 “All Bros Part 2” — inspired by Antekounmpo’s four siblings — is dropping at Dick’s Sporting Goods Sunday, Oct. 27.

The shoe will be available in adult sizes both in-store and online for $119.99.

The Nike Zoom Freak 1 “All Bros Part 2” in Noble Red represents Giannis’s close relationship with his brothers, Thanasis, Kostas, Francis, and Alexis. The upcoming pair sports a maroon-colored upper that’s contrasted by a more vibrant crimson on the tongue, sock liner, and laces. Additional details include “All Bros” printed on the insole along with a multicolored midsole along and a speckled reverse Swoosh branding on the lateral side to complete the look.

