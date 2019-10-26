White House: President Trump expected to make major announcement Sunday morning

Posted 10:22 pm, October 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:27PM, October 26, 2019

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the 2019 Second Step Presidential Justice Forum in Columbia, South Carolina on October 25, 2019. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a major announcement Sunday at 8 a.m. CDT , Sunday, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley announced.

Administration officials will not say if it is related to foreign or domestic policy. White House officials were at the White House late Saturday evening in preparation.

One official told CNN it will be in the Diplomatic Reception Room.

President Trump stoked speculation when he tweeted Saturday evening…

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.