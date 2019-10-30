× Taco Bell giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos to everybody in the U.S. today

WASHINGTON — Hungry? Taco Bell has you covered today.

Everybody in the United States can grab one free Doritos Locos Taco on Wednesday as part of the fast-food chain’s “steal a base, steal a taco” promotion tied to the 2019 World Series.

All customers are welcome to one free taco by visiting a participating restaurant from 2-6 p.m.

Can’t make it during those hours? The free taco deal is available all day Wednesday “by users with a registered tacobell.com account when ordered through the Taco Bell mobile app or online.”

The taco giveaway this year can be credited to Trea Turner of the Washington Nationals for stealing a base against the Houston Astros.

More of the fine print: Participating Taco Bell restaurant manager reserves to right to deny Free Doritos Locos Taco to any person he/she reasonably believes has already received a Free Doritos Locos Taco or has engaged in any other fraudulent activity.”

Earlier this year, Taco Bell offered free tacos when the Golden State Warriors won a road game against the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

Taco Bell first offered the “steal a taco” giveaway in 2016 after the Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

.@TreaVTurner stole a base in the World Series™, which means you get to steal a free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Assemble at participating Taco Bells on October 30 from 2-6 PM, or order online or on the app all day to claim yours. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 23, 2019