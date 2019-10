PITTSBURGH — When it’s Halloween, most people move throughout the day devouring treats. But a lot of people forget, it’s also a day for trickery.

That is exactly what happened at the University of Pittsburgh — when Assistant Director of Player Personnel Karlo Zokvo took the place of a mannequin that dons the Pitt uniform at the football facility. Just watch — it’s your treat in this story.

Halloween Night, don't get tricked! Hail to Pitt! pic.twitter.com/5RbUSzzhjP — Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) October 31, 2019