Kelly Clarkson announces Vegas residency starting in April

Posted 1:00 pm, November 1, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Host Kelly Clarkson performs onstage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

LAS VEGAS — Singer Kelly Clarkson is the latest entertainer to announce a residency in Las Vegas.

Clarkson announced Friday that she’ll be headlining a show at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood casino-resort starting in April.

Clarkson says in a statement that she’s excited and has always loved performing in Las Vegas and the energy of the crowds.

She’s scheduled for 16 performances that will run through September 2020.

Pre-sale tickets are available starting Nov. 4 and public sales of tickets start Nov. 8.

Other stars with residencies at the Zappos Theater include Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Shania Twain.

