Bucks get the win over Timberwolves after delay of game to repair uneven rim

MINNEAPOLIS — The start of Monday night’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves was delayed because one of the rims was not level.

The game was scheduled to tip-off at 8:10 p.m. Eastern. The problem with the basket was discovered during pregame warmups.

The game began after a 49-minute delay.

The Bucks won 134-106.