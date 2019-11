× Former President Jimmy Carter, 95, hospitalized again after recent falls

ATLANTA — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to Emory University Hospital Monday evening, Nov. 11 for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls.

A spokeswoman said the procedure was scheduled for Tuesday morning. President Carter was resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, was with him, she said.

This is a developing story.