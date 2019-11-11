× Milwaukee man arrested in Arizona, accused of sending nude photos to female students

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A Milwaukee man was arrested after police said he sent nude photos to teenagers in Arizona.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, between Nov. 3 and Nov. 5, multiple female students in the San Tan Valley area were contacted on a popular social media app by a man who sent unsolicited nude images of himself, and made threatening statements, saying he wanted to rape them.

Several of the students reported the messages to their parents, who contacted authorities.

Through an investigation, the suspect was identified as Kyle Vlosich, 21.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, with help from authorities in Milwaukee, Vlosich was arrested on one count of exposing genitals to a child.

“Parents, take time tonight to talk to your children about the dangers of social media and strangers,” said Mark Lamb, Pinal County sheriff. “Their accounts and information settings should be set to private, and parents should always monitor their children’s social media activity.”