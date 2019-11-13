LIVE: House Permanent Select Committee on Intel holds open hearing for impeachment inquiry

Milwaukee police: Suspect in custody in connection with sexual assaults near UWM

Posted 10:36 am, November 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:43AM, November 13, 2019

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a suspect is in custody in connection with two sexual assaults near the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. UW-Milwaukee police assisted in the investigation.

UW-Milwaukee sent out Safe Alerts on Monday and Tuesday after the assaults. Officials say the first attack happened shortly before noon on Monday. A woman was walking on Frederick Avenue near Park Place. Police said the woman was grabbed in the genital area, and when she screamed, the man walked away.

On Tuesday, police say a man came up behind the woman, grabbing her from behind and lifting her off the ground. This happened around 12:30 p.m. on Oakland Avenue near Kenwood Boulevard.

This is a developing story.

