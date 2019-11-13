× Milwaukee police: Suspect in custody in connection with sexual assaults near UWM

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a suspect is in custody in connection with two sexual assaults near the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. UW-Milwaukee police assisted in the investigation.

UW-Milwaukee sent out Safe Alerts on Monday and Tuesday after the assaults. Officials say the first attack happened shortly before noon on Monday. A woman was walking on Frederick Avenue near Park Place. Police said the woman was grabbed in the genital area, and when she screamed, the man walked away.

On Tuesday, police say a man came up behind the woman, grabbing her from behind and lifting her off the ground. This happened around 12:30 p.m. on Oakland Avenue near Kenwood Boulevard.

