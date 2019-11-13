Report: ‘Friends’ reunion in the works

FRIENDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matt Le Blanc as Joey Tribbiani, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay (Photo by NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Friends might finally be getting the reunion we’ve all been waiting for.

Officials with the hit show are in talks with HBO Max for a special

Reports indicate all of the main cast is coming back, from Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox, to Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

Along with the on-screen talent, the creators of the series, David Crane and Marta Kauffman, were also rumored to be involved.

Although this is a very exciting time for fans of the show, the deal is far from done, with the creative team and other cast members still being determined.

The show first aired on Sept. 2, 1994, and celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019.

