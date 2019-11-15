LIVE: The House Intelligence Committee holds another day of hearings in the impeachment inquiry

Kanye West wants to build amphitheater on his Wyoming ranch

Posted 12:33 pm, November 15, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: Kanye West attends the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

CODY, Wyo. — Officials in Wyoming have received a building permit application from Kanye West for a proposed amphitheater on property owned by the rapper.

West recently announced that he plans to move the headquarters of his shoe and clothing company, Adidas Yeezy, to Cody.

He also wants to build a 70,000-square-foot (6,500-square-meter) amphitheater on his 4,000-acre (1,600-hectare) ranch.

The Cody Enterprise reports the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission plans to discuss the proposed “West Meditation Space Large Impact Structure” on Tuesday.

West has worked on or recorded his past three albums in Wyoming, including the recently released “Jesus Is King.”

The planning commission will recommend whether county commissioners should approve the project.

Cody is a town of 10,000 people named for wild West showman William Frederick “Buffalo Bill” Cody.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.