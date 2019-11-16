Boeing says it has to ‘re-earn’ public’s trust after crashes

Posted 7:08 am, November 16, 2019, by

(L to R) President and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space, and Security (BDS) Leanne Caret listens to President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA) Stan Deal speaking during a press conference in Dubai on November 16, 2019 ahead of the Dubai Airshow. (Photo by KARIM SAHIB / AFP) (Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A senior Boeing executive says the company knows it has to re-earn the public’s trust as it works to win approval from U.S. regulators to get its grounded 737 Max jets flying again after crashes that killed 346 people.

Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, says the company’s “number one focus remains safely returning the Max.”

Deal told reporters in Dubai on Saturday the company knows it has “to restore the confidence of our customers and the flying public in Boeing” and “to re-earn that trust.”

Internal Boeing documents have revealed that company employees had raised concerns about the design of a key flight-control system implicated in the crashes and the hectic pace of airplane production long before the two jets crashed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.