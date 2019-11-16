‘1 less thing they have to worry about:’ Health care provider gives away turkeys, flu shots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Need a flu shot? How about a turkey? Both are in high demand this time of year. That's why Med Group Home Health Care partnered with Walgreens to deliver both -- for free.

"We're just trying to make sure that those families in need have a turkey available if it's one less thing they have to worry about this year," said Diana Aguirre, the event's volunteer coordinator.

This was the third year of the turkey and flu shot giveaway. 600 turkeys were given away and 50 flu shots were administered.

Organizers say it's a great way to give back to the community.