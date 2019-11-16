Wendy’s celebrates 50th birthday with new Frosty flavor, sundae

DUBLIN, Ohio — Wendy’s is celebrating its 50th birthday with a sweet treat that guests are sure to enjoy.

Officials with the fast-food chain announced on social media that the company would be offering a Birthday Cake Frosty Cookie Sundae for a limited time.

If you’re not a fan of sundaes, you can get a Birthday Cake Frosty instead. That comes in all the normal sizes.

It’s our birthday and we’ll Frosty how we want to. pic.twitter.com/PNva8Flvn8 — Wendy's (@Wendys) November 12, 2019

The announcement was just one of many made by Wendy’s as part of its birthday celebration.

Oh, just rolling out free food for our 50th birthday nbd. pic.twitter.com/7EkNQLMLKA — Wendy's (@Wendys) November 11, 2019

Wendy’s was founded by Dave Thomas on Nov. 15, 1969, in Columbus, Ohio. The company moved its headquarters to Dublin, Ohio, on Jan. 29, 2006. As of Dec.31, 2018, Wendy’s was the world’s third-largest hamburger fast-food chain with 6,711 locations, following Burger King and McDonald’s.

