Police look to identify 2 men who stole saws from Neu's in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police need your help identifying two men who stole saws from Neu’s Building Center on Falls Parkway Monday, Nov. 18.

It happened around 4:30 p.m.

Police said the men selected two Stihl concrete “Cutquik” saws and left without paying — getting away in a dark, four-door sedan driven by a woman.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police or Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.