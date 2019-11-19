× Bucks to donate $45,500 to Harley-Davidson Foundation

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and Harley-Davidson have teamed up to make a $45,500 donation to the Harley-Davidson Foundation.

In addition to the jersey patch partnership between the two organizations, proceeds from every Bucks jersey, which bears the Harley-Davidson logo on it, that was sold in the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum during the 2018-19 season was donated to charity.

With MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s jersey being the third-most-popular in the NBA during the 2018-19 season, and the Bucks as a team ranking fifth among all 30 teams in merchandise sold, the donation reached more than $45,000. The Bucks will continue to donate a portion from every jersey sold at the Fiserv Forum Bucks Pro Shop to charity during the 2019-20 season.

“It’s great having a partner like Harley-Davidson that shares our commitment to investing in our community,” said Matt Pazaras, Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president of business development and strategy. “We’re thrilled that our donation was so high thanks to the support we receive from Bucks fans everywhere. We look forward to an even larger donation to the Harley-Davidson Foundation at the end of this season.”

“Our community is stronger when we partner together,” said Julie Anding, president, Harley-Davidson Foundation. “The Harley-Davidson Foundation is proud to team up with the Milwaukee Bucks to invest these dollars back into our community to ensure all youth have access to high-quality learning opportunities that prepare them for successful futures.”