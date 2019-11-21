× ‘Incredible savings:’ Holiday deals now on sale for 2020 Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS — State Fair Park officials on Thursday, Nov. 21 announced several ways to spread holiday cheer this season. Holiday deals are on sale now for the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular.

The 2020 Fair will take place Thursday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 16.

This year’s deals offer incredible savings, including the lowest ticket prices of the year, just in time for the holidays!

Deals include:

$35 Elf Pack and $75 Santa’s Sack Bundles

$7 State Fair Admission Tickets

$4 State Fair Bargain Book Vouchers

$17 Cream Puff 6-Pack Vouchers

$24 SpinCity Ride & Game 40 Ticket Sheet Vouchers

$37 SpinCity Wristband Vouchers

Elf Pack Bundles include FOUR Fair Admission Tickets and a Cream Puff 3-Pack Voucher. Santa’s Sack Bundles include SIX Fair Admission Tickets, a Cream Puff 6-Pack Voucher, a SpinCity Ride & Game 40

Ticket Sheet Voucher and a State Fair Bargain Book voucher – both bundles offer nearly 50 percent off prices during State Fair!

All Holiday Deals are available for purchase online at WiStateFair.com.

Online options include print-at-home (through Dec. 31) OR mail-order (through Wednesday, Dec. 18). Orders placed for mail delivery will be placed in a gift envelope. Beginning Thursday, Nov. 21, the Wisconsin State Fair Ticket Office will be open 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. It will be closed on weekends, as well as Nov. 28-29, Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31.

The ticket office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis.