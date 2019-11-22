Driver convicted in crash that killed 3 Kenosha residents to be sentenced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- The Illinois man accused of killing three medical professionals from Kenosha in a drunk driving crash will be sentenced Friday, Nov. 22.

Timothy Vandervere appeared in Kenosha County court on Thursday, Sept. 19 -- and pleaded guilty to three counts of homicide by use of a vehicle and one count of injury/use of vehicle in connection to a crash that killed three prominent residents of Kenosha. On the night of the crash, officials say Vandervere had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .316 -- nearly four times the legal limit.

In exchange for the guilty pleas, the prosecution agreed to have the court dismiss the below charges:

First degree reckless homicide (three counts)

Knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked — causing death of another (three counts)

Reckless driving causing great bodily harm

Knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked — causing great bodily harm

Operate motor vehicle while revoked

Vandervere's attorney told reporters the 40-year-old was taken responsibility for what happened.

Vandervere was accused of driving a pickup truck that slammed into an SUV that included four members of the Rizzo family on Friday, April 5. The collision between the truck and the SUV caused the Rizzo’s vehicle to end up in a ditch along Highway 50. Those killed in the wreck included 67-year-old Dr. Michael Rizzo, 74-year-old Mary Rizzo, and 76-year-old Dr. Vincent Rizzo. A fourth family member, Gerald Rizzo, who was driving the vehicle, was hurt.