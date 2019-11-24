× Taylor Swift wins artist of the year at the AMAs, breaks MJ’s record as most decorated performer

LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift has won artist of the year at the American Music Awards and surpassed Michael Jackson as the ceremony’s most-honored performer.

Swift has now won 25 American Music Awards, breaking a record previously held by Jackson.

It was the singer-songwriter’s night practically from start to finish, with her winning favorite pop/rock album for “Lover” early in the show and then going on to perform a medley of her hits before accepting the artist of the decade award.

Swift went to hug Post Malone, wearing a flowing pink and gold cape after her name was announced for the night’s top award.

Who else walked away a winner? Below is a list:

Artist of the Year

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift – WINNER

New Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish – WINNER

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

Collaboration of the Year

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Marshmello and Bastille, “Happier”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita” – WINNER

Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Tour of the Year

BTS – WINNER

Ariana Grande

Elton John

P!nk

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Music Video

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Halsey, “Without Me”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Male Artist — Pop/Rock

Drake

Khalid

Post Malone

Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock

BTS – WINNER

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

Favorite Album — Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”

Taylor Swift, “Lover” – WINNER

Favorite Song — Pop/Rock

Halsey, “Without Me” – WINNER

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Favorite Male Artist — Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Favorite Female Artist — Country

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood – WINNER

Favorite Duo or Group — Country

Dan + Shay – WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite Album — Country

Kane Brown, “Experiment”

Dan + Shay, “Dan + Shay”

Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty” – WINNER

Favorite Song – Country

Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless” – WINNER

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

Favorite Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Favorite Album — Rap/Hip-Hop

Meek Mill, “Championships”

Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding” – WINNER

Travis Scott, “Astroworld”

Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” – WINNER

Post Malone, “Wow.”

Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”

Favorite Male Artist — Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B

Beyoncé

Lizzos

Ella Mai

Favorite Album — Soul/R&B

Chris Brown, “Indigo”

Khalid, Free “Spirit”

Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”

Favorite Song — Soul/R&B

Khalid, “Talk”

Lizzo, “Juice”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish – *WINNER

Imagine Dragons

Panic! at the Disco

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Maroon 5

P!nk

Taylor Swift

Favorite Artist — Latin

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

MercyMe

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

Avicii

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

Favorite Soundtrack

“A Star Is Born” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”