Taylor Swift wins artist of the year at the AMAs, breaks MJ’s record as most decorated performer
LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift has won artist of the year at the American Music Awards and surpassed Michael Jackson as the ceremony’s most-honored performer.
Swift has now won 25 American Music Awards, breaking a record previously held by Jackson.
It was the singer-songwriter’s night practically from start to finish, with her winning favorite pop/rock album for “Lover” early in the show and then going on to perform a medley of her hits before accepting the artist of the decade award.
Swift went to hug Post Malone, wearing a flowing pink and gold cape after her name was announced for the night’s top award.
Who else walked away a winner? Below is a list:
Artist of the Year
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift – WINNER
New Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish – WINNER
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
Collaboration of the Year
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Marshmello and Bastille, “Happier”
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita” – WINNER
Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Tour of the Year
BTS – WINNER
Ariana Grande
Elton John
P!nk
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Music Video
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Halsey, “Without Me”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”
Favorite Social Artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Male Artist — Pop/Rock
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone
Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock
BTS – WINNER
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
Favorite Album — Pop/Rock
Billie Eilish, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”
Taylor Swift, “Lover” – WINNER
Favorite Song — Pop/Rock
Halsey, “Without Me” – WINNER
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Favorite Male Artist — Country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Favorite Female Artist — Country
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood – WINNER
Favorite Duo or Group — Country
Dan + Shay – WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favorite Album — Country
Kane Brown, “Experiment”
Dan + Shay, “Dan + Shay”
Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty” – WINNER
Favorite Song – Country
Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless” – WINNER
Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”
Favorite Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
Favorite Album — Rap/Hip-Hop
Meek Mill, “Championships”
Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding” – WINNER
Travis Scott, “Astroworld”
Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” – WINNER
Post Malone, “Wow.”
Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”
Favorite Male Artist — Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B
Beyoncé
Lizzos
Ella Mai
Favorite Album — Soul/R&B
Chris Brown, “Indigo”
Khalid, Free “Spirit”
Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”
Favorite Song — Soul/R&B
Khalid, “Talk”
Lizzo, “Juice”
Ella Mai, “Trip”
Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock
Billie Eilish – *WINNER
Imagine Dragons
Panic! at the Disco
Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Maroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift
Favorite Artist — Latin
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
MercyMe
Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
Favorite Soundtrack
“A Star Is Born” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”