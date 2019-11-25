× Officials report officer death at Elm Grove Police Department: ‘We send our most sincere condolences’

ELM GROVE — Officials with the Elm Grove Police Department announced on Monday, Nov. 25 the news of an apparent suicide of an Elm Grove Police Officer at the police department.

It happened early Monday morning. The West Allis Police Department is conducting the investigation.

In a statement officials said the following:

“We send our most sincere condolences to his family at this difficult time. “Our department and our community are grieving, and we will release the officer’s name and photo as soon as we have made all appropriate notifications.”