Video: ‘No-ticket turkey’ gets driver out of speeding ticket

LIVERMORE, Calif. -- A Calfornia driver has someone to thank after getting out of a speeding ticket -- a turkey.

It happened, of course, on Thanksgiving on a road in Livermore, California -- about 45 miles east of San Francisco.

After the officer stopped the driver, a wild turkey appeared and began following the officer around his patrol motorcycle and the car.

The aggressive turkey was enough to make the officer let the driver off with a warning, saying it looked like the turkey didn't want the man to get a ticket.

The bird wasn't arrested either, but the Livermore Police Department has nicknamed it the "no-ticket turkey".