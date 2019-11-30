‘Biggest day of the year:’ Local business owners and shoppers partake in Small Business Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Making a difference in your community, one sale at a time. Saturday, Nov. 30 is Small Business Saturday, and shopping in Milwaukee’s Third Ward was a win-win for everyone involved.

Shoppers pounded the pavement this weekend as holiday shopping officially kicked off.

“It’s the biggest day of the year,” said Kate Strzok, the owner of Broadway Paper. “We do so much planning.”

For Strzok, this one day means a lot.

“Sixty-seven cents of every dollar spent stays in the community and the small business,” said Strzok.

Local shops depend on Saturday’s foot traffic. Over at Mod Gen, general manager Doug McDonald provides that customer connection.

“This day would be double what we would normally do on a Saturday,” said McDonald.

A major benefit of mom and pop shops is the unique inventory that can be found.

“Ornaments, kids goods, games, puzzles, hats and knitwear, you name it,” said McDonald. “Lots of plants and pots.”

For shoppers like Chris Metz, supporting local is a must.

“This place is great,” said Metz. “I think it’s crucial to keep the community going. It brings a creativity when you have a local business.”

So whether it’s a gag gift for a friend or a meaningful keepsake, it’s the welcoming atmosphere, sweet deals and giveaways Saturday that will hopefully have folks coming back.

“We are super appreciative of our customer base and the loyal following and everybody that shops local down here,” said McDonald. “We really love that.”

Small Business Saturday began in 2020 — and spending has now reached a reported estimate of $103 billion nationwide.