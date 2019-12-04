× Lady Gaga to headline pre-Super Bowl concert in Miami

MIAMI — Lady Gaga is returning to the Super Bowl stage — sort of.

The pop star will perform in an AT&T-sponsored show in Miami on Feb. 1 a day before Super Bowl 54. The concert will take place at Meridian at Island Gardens and will be live-streamed on Twitter.

Lady Gaga headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2017 and she performed the national anthem at Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline this year’s halftime show, which will take place on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.