SpaceX delays space station delivery due to high wind

Posted 12:11 pm, December 4, 2019, by

The SpaceX hangar on Pad 39A on March 1, 2019, at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 1, 2019. - Liftoff of the SpaceX Falcon 9 for Demo-1, the first flight test of the companys Crew Dragon spacecraft, is targeted for March 2, at 2:49 a.m. EST. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX has delayed its delivery to the International Space Station because of dangerous wind gusts.

The Falcon 9 rocket came less than an hour from launching Wednesday. But the company halted the countdown because of excessive upper-level wind at Cape Canaveral, Florida, and also out in the Atlantic.

SpaceX wants to land the brand new booster on an offshore barge following liftoff so it can be reused. SpaceX says it will try again Thursday.

The Dragon capsule contains 3 tons of station supplies for NASA, including ‘mighty mice’ for a muscle study and barley for a beer-malting experiment.

