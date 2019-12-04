× SpaceX delays space station delivery due to high wind

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX has delayed its delivery to the International Space Station because of dangerous wind gusts.

The Falcon 9 rocket came less than an hour from launching Wednesday. But the company halted the countdown because of excessive upper-level wind at Cape Canaveral, Florida, and also out in the Atlantic.

SpaceX wants to land the brand new booster on an offshore barge following liftoff so it can be reused. SpaceX says it will try again Thursday.

The Dragon capsule contains 3 tons of station supplies for NASA, including ‘mighty mice’ for a muscle study and barley for a beer-malting experiment.