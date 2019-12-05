× President Trump lights National Christmas Tree in holiday tradition

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has helped light the National Christmas Tree, taking part in a nearly century-old holiday tradition in the nation’s capital. Calvin Coolidge was the first president to light the National Christmas Tree.

The 30-foot tree is decorated with 50,000 lights and 450 giant white star ornaments.

The National Park Service planted the tree in President’s Park, just south of the White House, in late October.

The previous tree was damaged last year when a man tried to climb it.