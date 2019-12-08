College Football Playoff teams announced Sunday

Posted 10:55 am, December 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:35AM, December 8, 2019

The nation learned which top college football teams will play each other — and where — in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

LSU finished the season ranked No. 1 in the nation. The Tigers will play the No. 4 ranked Oklahoma Sooners in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28. Ohio State finished the season ranked No. 2. The Buckeyes will play the Clemson Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Dec. 28.

Coming into this weekend’s conference championship games, the official CFP rankings listed undefeated Ohio State, LSU and Clemson as the top three times, followed by Georgia.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.