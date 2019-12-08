College Football Playoff teams announced Sunday

The nation learned which top college football teams will play each other — and where — in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

LSU finished the season ranked No. 1 in the nation. The Tigers will play the No. 4 ranked Oklahoma Sooners in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28. Ohio State finished the season ranked No. 2. The Buckeyes will play the Clemson Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Dec. 28.

Coming into this weekend’s conference championship games, the official CFP rankings listed undefeated Ohio State, LSU and Clemson as the top three times, followed by Georgia.