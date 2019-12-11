× All Fizzed Up: Wisconsin’s inaugural hard seltzer event comes to Milwaukee in March

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s inaugural “hard seltzer event” dubbed All Fizzed Up is coming to the Turner Hall Ballroom on March 28, 2020!

The event celebrates hard seltzer, “the low-car beverage of 2019,” which has “taken the liquor industry and Wisconsin by storm.”

Lovers of hard seltzer are invited to attend the inaugural event that will include offerings by more than 25 hard seltzer companies from around the world, including White Claw, Truly, Crook & Maker, Henry’s Hard Sparkling, and Vizzy, along with more than 100 varieties of hard seltzer for guests to taste.

General and VIP tickets include a commemorative pint glass and keepsake photo.

VIP tickets cost $65 and include early admission into the event, along with 15 three-ounce drink sample tickets.

General admission tickets are $45 and include 10 three-ounce drink sample tickets.

Additional sample tickets can be purchased at the event.

Organizers said there are a limited number of VIP tickets available, and noted early bird tickets for this event sold out.

Tickets are on sale now! CLICK HERE to learn more — or to get your tickets.