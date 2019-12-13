× ‘Blue Angels’ headline 2020 Milwaukee Air & Water Show

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Navy’s “Blue Angels” flight demonstration squad return to Milwaukee for the 2020 Air & Water Show at the city’s lakefront July 25 and 26.

The demonstration team is comprised of six, skilled pilots flying Boeing FA-18 Hornets at speeds ranging from 120 to 700 miles per hour. The 2019 Air & Water Show, which featured the U.S. Air Force’s “Thunderbirds” attracted a record crowd. More than 400,000 are expected to attend in 2020.

The Blue Angels are the second oldest formal flying aerobatic team in the world, having performed for more than 500 million spectators since 1946.