‘They admit they miss their dogs the most:’ Therapy pups relieve stress on UW campus during finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON -- During finals season for college students, officials at the University of Wisconsin-Madison tried to help alleviate some of the stress by bringing in some special guests.

UW teamed up with a group called Dogs on Call to provide therapy animals.

Students were invited to play with the dogs during the exam period as a means of venting some of their nervous energy.

"Of all the family members that they have back home, they will admit they miss their dogs the most," said Todd Trampe, Dogs on Call coordinator. "They just feel so much better just having some time to pet the dogs."

PHOTO GALLERY

The final exam period at UW was scheduled for Friday, Dec. 13 through Thursday, Dec. 19.