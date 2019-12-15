Human remains found in West Allis woods ID’d as 39-year-old Milwaukee man

WEST ALLIS — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the human remains discovered near 74th and Oklahoma on Dec. 7 — Robert Kruczkowski, a 39-year-old Milwaukee man.

The cause of Kruczkowski’s death has not been confirmed. When discovered, the remains were “in a state of advanced decomposition,” police said — so much so, police were not able to determine whether it was a man or woman at the time.

The investigation into his death began around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 7 after three children discovered his decomposed remains while playing in the woods.

