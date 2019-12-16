$5K reward offered for info on suspects responsible for vandalizing Beaver Dam Rotary Lights

BEAVER DAM — A $5,000 reward is now being offered by an anonymous donor through the Beaver Dam Rotary Club for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for vandalizing the Beaver Dam Rotary Lights in Swan Park.

The vandals caused roughly $3,000 worth of damage to the holiday lights display around Thursday, Dec. 5. Authorities released on Monday, Dec. 16 new surveillance photos of the persons responsible for the damage.

Several light displays, trees, and a newly-created “gingerbread” house were damaged or destroyed. Police say that the suspects used stolen golf carts to damage the light displays.

Officials say some of the lights cannot be repaired, but light shows at the park will continue.

This is the third time in as many years that theft or vandalism has happened to the Rotary Lights display. Security cameras will be installed at the park for 24/7 surveillance year-round with the hope of preventing additional criminal activity.